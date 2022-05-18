REVIEW: ‘The Offer’ Is An Outstanding Series About The Making Of ‘The Godfather’

“The Offer” is an outstanding series.

The limited Paramount+ series with Miles Teller follows the making of the legendary film “The Godfather,” and through the first episode, it’s a lit time! (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The show follows Albert S. Ruddy (Teller) as he attempts to get the famous story told on the big screen and all the challenges that come along with that.

There’s organized crime issues, studio issues and plenty of other choppy waters that must be navigated before the greatest gangster film ever can be released.

Honestly, I don’t know much about the history of “The Godfather,” but it doesn’t matter. If anything, that makes it more interesting.

I’m entering the limited series completely blind and despite the fact there isn’t so much action so far outside of the very closing seconds of the premiere, I am hooked. It’s weirdly suspenseful and captivating.

Also, Juno Temple and Dan Folger are both great alongside Teller. Teller is clearly the biggest name in the show, but there are so many great talents attached that the experience is outstanding.

I have a very high bar when it comes to being impressed by TV, and “The Offer” had no problem meeting that threshold through the first series.

It’s wildly impressive, and I say that as someone who doesn’t nerd out over “The Godfather” like a lot of older people do.

So, if you’re looking for a fun ride, check out “The Offer” on Paramount+. You’re going to love it!