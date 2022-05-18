Rey Maualuga Pleads Guilty To Multiple Felonies After DUI Crash

Former NFL player Rey Maualuga has reportedly learned his fate after a DUI crash.

The former Cincinnati Bengals player has pleaded guilty to two felony charges after he crashed his Mercedes in Kentucky back in 2021 while under the influence, according to TMZ. He was charged with felony first-degree wanton endangerment, felony first-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor DUI. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite facing a decade in prison, Maualuga won’t get any additional time after serving 120 days and completing “an in-patient substance abuse program,” according to the same TMZ report. If he stays out of trouble for five years and gets through his pre-trial diversion program, the charges will be cleared from his record.

Former Cincinnati Bengals star Rey Maualuga has pleaded guilty to two felony charges in his DUI crash case … but TMZ Sports has learned he was not sentenced to any more time behind bars. https://t.co/YAlMeGTUS9 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2022

All things considered, Maualuga got off pretty easy after initially facing several years behind bars. Only having to serve a few months is nothing in the grand scheme of things.

It’s not ideal, but it’s far from a life-changing sentence. If he’d been sentenced to 10 years, it’d be a very different story.

Having said that, this is also a great reminder that you shouldn’t ever drive under the influence. If you have alcohol or other substances in your system, stay far away from driving a vehicle.

There’s no upside of any kind and the downsides can be life-changing in the worst of ways. There are countless tragedies of what happens when people drive under the influence.

Hopefully, Maualuga learns from his mistakes and never makes them again.