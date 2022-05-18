Ricky Gervais Says ‘Smart People’ Aren’t Offended By Jokes

Ricky Gervais thinks intelligent people don’t find comedy offensive.

During a Tuesday night interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," the legendary comedian touched on joking about subjects like AIDs, Hitler and more, and he thinks "smart people" understand when a joke is just a joke.

“I think people get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target, and smart people know you can deal with anything. Particularly, when you’re dealing with something like irony,” Gervais explained when talking about how his audiences soak up his material.

You can watch his full comments during the interview below.

Props to Gervais for keeping it real and not bending the knee at all. Of course, the man responsible for creating “The Office” has a long track record of not backing down to the mob.

He’s the man who looked Hollywood elitists right in the face and mocked them for thinking they’re all super important and special.

He understands comedy!

The reality of the situation is very simple. If comedy offends you, you’re a loser. It’s not difficult to figure out. This is America, and in this country, we support comedy.

Being able to joke about anything is a sign of a civilized society.

Let’s hope more people support Gervais’ viewpoint and speak up!