School District Encouraged Philadelphia Teachers To Attend ‘Banging Beyond Binaries,’ ‘BDSM’ Conference

Videos exposed the extent to which a Zoom conference, which some Philadelphia teachers were encouraged to attend, discussed “gender-affirming care” for minors, transgender sex, and “masturbation sleeves,” according to City Journal.

The School District of Philadelphia sent educators an email encouraging them to attend a conference on “kink,” “BDSM,” “trans sex,” and “banging beyond binaries,” according to a report from City Journal. The email was reportedly sent in July 2021 by the district’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

A School District of Philadelphia spokesperson told City Journal that the conference — hosted by a pro-LGBT organization that provides “gender-affirming care” — was for educators to discuss “issues facing the trans community.”

Event sessions appeared to be far more graphic than discussing issues faced by transgender individuals, as the school district purported. Session titles included, “Preparing Young People for Gender-Affirming Care,” “Bigger Dick Energy: Life After Masculinizing [Gender Reassignment Surgery],” and “Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries.”

Chase Ross, a transgender YouTuber, hosted multiple sessions on “packers,” “masturbation sleeves,” and “prosthetics for sex.” According to video of the session, Ross demonstrated devices from his collection of sex toys.

“I have tried and touched many dicks, right — prosthetics, real dicks, all dicks. This is one of the most realistic feeling in terms of like the inside of a penis,” Ross said.

“It’s a big boy, this is, like, gigantic. Alright, give me two hours alone and I’ll get this in my butt,” Ross continued.

Other speakers included Dr. Scott Mosser, the principal at the Gender Confirmation Center in San Francisco. Mosser boasted of performing “over two thousand top surgeries” for minor’s “gender journey”

“I do not have a minimum age of any sort in my practice,” Mosser said. (RELATED: New Jersey K-8 School: District ‘Shall Accept A Student’s Asserted Gender Identity’ Without Parental Consent)

A session titled, “Trans Sex: Banging Beyond Binaries” was hosted by two individuals who self-describe as “polyamorous.” Host Jamie Joy self-describes as “kinky,” “polyamorous,” and a “pretty big slut” and Lucie Fielding self-describes as a “white, queer, kinky, polyamorous, visibly able-bodied, Jewish, witchy, non-binary, trans femme.”

The duo conducted a session using politically correct anatomical terms like “front hole” and “back hole” and discussed how they “explore their fantasies and their perversions in groups.”

The School District of Philadelphia did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.