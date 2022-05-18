WaPo, Lorenz Put Up Slobbering Defense Of Govt Censorship, Ignoring Disinfo Czar’s Record Of Pushing Bogus Conspiracies

The Disinformation Czar Nina Janowicz resigned Wednesday amid backlash over her role in pushing disinformation. Of course, you wouldn’t know that’s why she resigned if you read The Washington Post’s report, which gave a slobbering defense of censorship all while ignoring Jankowicz’s long history of pushing conspiracy theories.

Jankowicz’s resignation could be of no fault of her own (naturally), so The Post’s senior doxxer Taylor Lorenz did the blame shifting work with the piece, “How the Biden Administration let right-wing attacks derail its disinformation efforts.”

UPDATE: Nina Jankowicz has officially resigned from Disinformation Governance Board and the DHS. https://t.co/rLi3FvUNMw https://t.co/z4hdwTBFIB — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) May 18, 2022

Lorenz called Jankowicz a “victim of coordinated online attacks,” which is laughable, given that Lorenz recently doxxed popular TikTok account “Libs of TikTok.”

Jankowicz was described by Lorenz as “someone with extensive experience in the field of disinformation” who was “thrust into the spotlight by the very forces she dedicated her career to combating.”

“[Jankowicz] has been subject to an unrelenting barrage of harassment and abuse while unchecked misrepresentations of her work continue to go viral,” Lorenz said in a heartfelt defense of the former Orwellian-esque official.

“Jankowicz’s experience is a prime example of how the right-wing Internet apparatus operates, where far-right influences attempt to identify a target, present a narrative and then repeat mischaracterizations across social media and websites with the aim of discrediting and attacking anyone who seeks to challenge them,” Lorenz wrote, unironically.

Lorenz then took a shot at the Daily Caller and other outlets who undertook the task of investigating the disinformation czar as any good outlet should (that’s why you missed the deep dive from The Post).

“Dozens of websites including Breitbart, the Post Millennial, the Daily Caller and the New York Post began mining Jankowicz’s past social media posts and publishing articles to generate controversy,” Lorenz wrote, saying poor Jankowicz was being mocked for singing a Mary Poppins tune.

But Lorenz is partially right, we did mine her social media posts, but we didn’t create the controversy – Jankowicz’s own comments created the controversy.

It was Jankowicz (not the Daily Caller or any of the other aforementioned outlets) that attempted to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story as a “Trump campaign product” while speaking to ABC News in 2020. During the second presidential debate, Jankowicz posted that President Joe Biden cited “50 former natsec officials and 5 former CIA heads that believe the laptop is a Russian influence op.”

The laptop and its contents were authenticated by several outlets, including the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The “disinformation” czar also claimed that the now-discredited Steele Dossier was funded by Republicans in a 2017 tweet. Jankowicz also took particular umbrage with the GOP who she claimed in 2021 is made up of “disinformers” who “have seized on” issues like Critical Race Theory to spread “disinformation.”

And let’s not forget Jankowicz thought it would be a great idea to allow verified Twitter users (like herself) the ability to edit others’ tweets if they were considered to be misleading.

“There are a lot of people who shouldn’t be verified, who aren’t legit, in my opinion,” Jankowicz said, according to video obtained by The Post Millennial. “I mean, they’re real people but they aren’t trustworthy.”

She then proposed verified users be allowed to “essentially edit Twitter … by add[ing] context to certain tweets.”

That would’ve worked out real well in 2020 for Jankowicz amid the Biden laptop scandal.

Jankowicz said had that feature been available during the 2020 elections cycle, someone could’ve added context to former President Donald Trump’s claims that the election was fraudulent.

Lorenz was also right to say that several outlets mined Jankowicz’s social media and reported on it. With several videos surfacing of Jankowicz performing hit Mary Poppins tunes and singing about getting to the top, it was only fair that Americans knew what they were getting into, because DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas sure didn’t know.

All of this goes to say, it was clearly everyone else’s fault that Jankowicz resigned and that the disinformation board was put on “pause.”