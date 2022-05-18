A TikTok Star Says She Required Surgery To Remove Her Vibrator

A TikTok star from the U.K. snagged a lot of attention when she alleged she lost a 3-inch vibrator in her butt and required surgery to remove it.

The woman, known by her TikTok handle @sophzaloafs, said she inserted the vibrator into her butt and was unable to remove the sex toy on her own, TMZ reported Wednesday. She apparently left it lodged there and claimed the toy continued to vibrate all night, according to the outlet.

By the time she woke up in the morning, she indicated she realized she’d definitely need medical intervention to rectify the situation, TMZ reported. Doctors, after attempting to manually remove the vibrator, concluded surgery would be necessary for their patient, the woman said, according to the outlet.

A TikTok star in England says she got her vibrator stuck up her butt ad needed surgery to remove the sex toy. https://t.co/qg85n1Xv4a — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2022

The woman didn’t seem shy about telling her unique tale to the public. She reportedly shared her story on social media and even posted an image of what she said was her X-ray, giving her fans and followers the opportunity to view the vibrator she claimed had become stuck inside her, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Brazilian Man Allegedly Lost A Dumbbell In His Anus)