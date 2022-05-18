High School Conservative Group’s Meeting Falls Into Chaos After Left-Wing Students Reportedly Force Cancellation

Left-wing students reportedly forced the cancellation of a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter’s meeting in a Missouri high school, according to a release from TPUSA.

The TPUSA chapter at Lee’s Summit West High School held their first informational meeting in the school library, but left-wing students reportedly derailed the meeting and overturned a glass table, according to a release by the student group. School officials eventually cancelled the event. (RELATED: ‘They Are Against Free Speech’: Baylor, TCU Refuse To Recognize Turning Point USA Chapters)

“TPUSA student activists had chosen to gather in the school library, share their conservative values, and even welcome newcomers to discuss Turning Point USA’s pro-American message of freedom, fiscal responsibility, and limited government,” the group said in the release. (RELATED: Dartmouth Cancels Conservative Group’s Event After Alleged Antifa Threats)

WATCH:

Video posted of the incident appears to show the members of the TPUSA chapter seeking to engage in discussion while left-wing protesters shout them down and jeer at them, and an unidentifiable school official announces the event is cancelled after the left-wing students refused to let the meeting continue. Shortly after the official calls off the meeting, there is a loud crash and the administrator is heard telling someone to “come here.”

“No student should be threatened or intimidated with violence for being conservative and the administration should make a bold stand to condemn the attack on this club,” Andrew Korvut, a spokesperson for TPUSA told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Our brave TPUSA students at Lee’s Summit West High School in the suburbs of Kansas City, MO faced down the left wing attempts to disrupt, bully, and then destroy school property, all to stop this meeting.”

“Despite everything they experienced, they refused to be intimidated, kept their cool, and did everything right. We couldn’t be more proud of them,” Korvut added.

Pete Mundo, a host at KCMO, a talk radio station in Kansas City, Missouri, showed a photo of what appears to be an overturned table with some TPUSA literature scattered around in a post on Twitter.

So this is what happened at today’s initial @TPUSA student meeting at Lee’s Summit West. Protestors effectively ended the meeting by flipping a glass table in the meeting and causing it to shatter.

Multiple teacher sponsors have also backed out over the controversy. @LSR7 pic.twitter.com/fWi3ZxrDHK — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) May 17, 2022

Chad Herzog, principal of Lee’s Summit West High School, emailed parents about the incident, but did not mention the overturned table, instead saying the meeting was called off while “a disciplinary issue” was addressed in a screenshot of the email obtained by TPUSA.

Herzog also claimed in the email obtained by TPUSA that the left-wing students “attended the meeting to voice their concerns over the club,” making no mention of the jeering and interruptions.

The Lee’s Summit R-7 School District did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

