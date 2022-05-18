The US Soccer Federation Announces Equal Pay Plan For Men And Women’s Leagues

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) announced in a Wednesday release that all Senior National Team players have reached an agreement where both the men and women’s leagues will receive identical pay.

The USSF announcement describes the agreements between the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) as “historic” and “the-first-of-their-kind.” The collective bargaining agreements (CBAs) ensure “equal pay with identical economic terms” for the men and women’s teams for all future competitions, including the FIFA World Cup. (RELATED: Climate Protester Zip-Ties His Neck On Field During High-Profile Sporting Event)

The CBAs’ ratification was a “necessary and critical step” for the resolution of a lawsuit filed against the USSF filed by members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, according to the release. The USSF settled with the players behind the lawsuit in February 2022 for $24 million and a guarantee of equal pay for the men and women’s teams, according to The Washington Post.

This moment is the result of an extensive bargaining process, and U.S. Soccer is grateful for the commitment and collaboration of the men’s and women’s national teams and their representatives throughout this process. — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) May 18, 2022

“This is a truly historic moment. These agreements have changed the game forever here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in the release. “U.S. Soccer and the USWNT and USMNT players have reset their relationship with these new agreements and are leading us forward to an incredibly exciting new phase of mutual growth and collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in the United States.”

Key aspects of the agreement include “equal pay for equal work,” equal child care and retirement benefits, and equal support for both senior teams’ training environments. The CBAs will remain in effect through 2028, which will cover two more Olympic cycles and World Cups.

The USSF did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

