135 Teachers And Aides Facing Child Sex Crime Charges So Far In 2022

Over 100 educators in the U.S. are facing charges related to child sex crimes since the beginning of 2022, Fox News reported Thursday.

Police arrested at least 135 teachers and aides in 41 states from Jan. 1 to May 13, amounting approximately to an average of one arrest per day, according to a Fox News analysis. Approximately 76% of the arrests related to alleged crimes perpetrated against students. (Hundreds Arrested In Massive Child Porn Investigation, Exposing International Network Of Abuse)

Of the arrested educators, 117 were teachers, 11 were teachers’ aides, and seven were substitute teachers, according to Fox News. Men accounted for 105 of the 135 arrests.

Educators included in the analysis are facing accusations ranging from child molestation to criminal sexual assault, according to Fox News. Only publicized arrests were included, meaning there could have been more cases than reported, according to the outlet.

Included in the analysis is former Making Waves Academy science teacher Anessa Paige Gower, who was arrested on April 8 on charges of 29 accounts of child molestation against seven students, according to Fox News. Gower is set to return to court on June 2.

Cupertino Middle School teacher Anthony James Phillips in Sunnyvale, California, is also featured in Fox News report. Police charged Phillips with the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child, forcible penetration with a foreign object and forcible penetration with a foreign object upon a child.

