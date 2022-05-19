Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Confirms Engagement To Long-Time Boyfriend

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed her engagement to long-time boyfriend Riley Roberts Thursday.

The couple got engaged in her family’s hometown in Puerto Rico last month, the representative told Business Insider. The couple is “taking some space to savor” the engagement before establishing any wedding plans.

“Yep! It’s true,” she said, according to Insider. “We got engaged last month in my family’s hometown in Puerto Rico. … No future details yet, we’re taking some space to savor this time before diving into planning.”

The two met at Boston University’s student town-hall titled “BU’s Coffee & Conversations” where the two both attended as students, Insider reported. The two broke up after graduation but rekindled their relationship after Roberts moved back to New York from Arizona.

Photographer for The Hill, Greg Nash, spotted a ring on the congresswoman’s hand earlier Thursday.

AOC engaged to longtime boyfriend Riley Roberts —> https://t.co/gbmzPIdHlI https://t.co/KK4kQLuQFJ — Emily Brooks (@emilybrooksnews) May 19, 2022

Roberts had refrained from the public eye for the most part, but made an appearance in the documentary “Knock Down the House” detailing the representative’s primary campaign, according to Insider. He became the subject of attention in late December after he and Ocasio-Cortez were spotted in Florida during New York’s uptick in COVID-19 cases. (RELATED: AOC Claims Republicans Criticize Her Because Of ‘Deranged Sexual Frustrations’)

A photograph circulated across social media of the couple drinking cocktails in Miami Beach, prompting former Trump campaign adviser Steve Cortes to criticize Ocasio-Cortez for escaping her own state’s COVID-19 protocols and mocked Roberts for showing his “gross pale male feet” in his Birkenstocks sandals.

Ocasio-Cortez accused Republicans of developing an “obsession” with Roberts’ feet in a Jan. 5 Instagram story, angling the camera at his feet while they walked inside a parking garage.

“So, we recently went to Florida where Republicans developed an obsession with Riley’s feet,” she said, angling the camera down toward Riley Roberts’ feet. “So, give the people what they want!”