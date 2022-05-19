Watch As Breastfeeding Mom Rescues Her Pet Goose From Bald Eagle

A topless breastfeeding mother in Canada ran outside to rescue her pet goose from the clutches of a bald eagle, according to a video that has gone viral on the social media TikTok platform.

Cait Oakley heard Frankie, the family pet goose, frantically clucking right outside the house next to the door while she was feeding her baby girl Monday in North Saanich, Canadian outlet Chek News reported Wednesday. In footage captured on her home’s surveillance camera, the eagle swooped down, grabbed ahold of the goose and began dragging it along the driveway.

“She’s done that before. She runs to our door if she’s threatened,” Oakley said, according to Chek News.

Upon hearing the commotion, the mother of three immediately went outside, which caused the large bald eagle to let go of the goose. “I just opened the door and the eagle was swooping down like, right there, and my instinct was to just run after her,” Oakley said, according to Chek News.

“I just ran outside and, when Mike [her husband] came out, he was like, ‘You’re topless.’ And I’m like yeah, no, I’m very aware. Sorry neighbors,” Oakley went on to say, according to Chek News.

Frankie, who was not harmed in the bald eagle attack, is reportedly supposed to alert the family to any potential dangers to their chickens. (RELATED: America’s Bald Eagle Population Faces Threat From Lead Poisoning, Study Shows)

The Oakley family lost three chickens in a week due to a predator, according to the caption of the TikTok video of the incident that has garnered over 700,000 likes to date.