College Football Officially Starts In 100 Days

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially 100 days away from the start of the college football season.

That’s right! After months and months of nothing going on since Georgia beat Alabama in the national title game, we’re only 100 days away from the season kicking off August 27 with week zero. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that doesn’t get your blood pumping, something tells me you’re not a real fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

I know 100 days is still a long time, but it’ll pass before you even know it. Eventually, August will get here, and we’ll all be in prime position for a great season.

College football represents the best of America, and it represents everything we love about sports. Thousands of athletes throw the pads on every Saturday to compete for their team, the fans and oftentimes, entire regions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

For example, the entire state of Wisconsin shuts down for football on the weekends in the fall. When the Badgers are playing, everyone is tuned in!

The beers are flowing, the food is good and everyone is rocking and rolling with the Badgers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

There’s truly no better time of year than when college football is happening. The air is crisp in the morning, the sun is beating down in the afternoon and the lights of the stadiums are cranked up at night.

It’s the closest thing we have to pure perfection on this planet, and in 100 days, we’re going back.

Nick Saban shared a stern warning about the state of college football and money. Does the legendary Alabama coach have a point? Well, when Saban talks, it’s a smart idea to listen. pic.twitter.com/nGabgZ6Dww — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 16, 2022

So, let’s prepare to get back to it in 100 days. I can’t wait!