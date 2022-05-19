Dad Allegedly Burns $3,500 Worth Of Olivia Rodrigo Concert Tickets Over Vax Mandate

A dad claims he and his daughters burned $3,500 worth of Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets over the show’s vaccine mandate, according to a Twitter video shared Wednesday.

The dad, who did not identify himself, stood outside his home holding what appeared to be the concert tickets in one hand and a lighter in the other before setting the tickets on fire and tossing them in a nearby trash can, according to the video. A text box superimposed on the video indicated that the tickets were allegedly for Rodrigo’s show.

A Kari Lake supporter who recently visited Mar-a-Lago burned his family’s Olivia Rodrigo concert tickets worth $3,500 due to the performer’s vaccine requirement. pic.twitter.com/10dixdiu9q — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 18, 2022

“Moms, dads, kids, teens, there comes a point in life where you gotta take a stand,” the man says in the video. “Take a stand for your values. It’s not always the easiest thing to do, but you, you know you don’t have to be right, but start taking a stand for what’s right.” (RELATED: Fauci Says Young People Don’t Exactly Trust Him, ‘An Old Guy’ Telling Them To Get Vaccinated)

“You’re looking at $3,500 in concert tickets to a concert that wants to control me, that wants to tell you and I what to put in our bodies. And the bottom line is create the life that you are in personal control. What goes into your body where you do not get bullied by a system or people or anyone to do something that compromises or sacrifices exactly what you’re meant to do in the life you’re meant to lead. Take a stand, folks,” he continued.

Rodrigo has required proof of vaccination on various stops of her current SOUR tour, with venues such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Massey Hall stating the vaccine requirement directly on their websites.

JUST IN: Olivia Rodrigo addresses White House press corps: “I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work Pres. Biden and Dr. Fauci have done and was happy to help lend my support.” pic.twitter.com/6fxljfzJCu — ABC News (@ABC) July 14, 2021

Meanwhile, tickets to Rodrigo’s tour have become increasingly difficult to get, with shows such as her San Diego concert selling out in minutes.

President Joe Biden’s administration recruited Rodrigo to help convince more kids to get vaccinated against COVID-19, inviting her to the White House to speak in July 2021.