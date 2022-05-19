Editor Daily Rundown: Biden’s Chronically Wrong Truth Minister Gets The Axe — And WaPo Spins Her As The Victim

BIDEN’S CHRONICALLY WRONG TRUTH MINISTER GETS THE AXE — AND WAPO SPINS HER AS THE VICTIM… WaPo, Lorenz Put Up Slobbering Defense Of Govt Censorship, Ignoring Disinfo Czar’s Record Of Pushing Bogus Conspiracies

The Disinformation Czar Nina Janowicz resigned Wednesday amid backlash over her role in pushing disinformation. Of course, you wouldn’t know that’s why she resigned if you read The Washington Post’s report, which gave a slobbering defense of censorship all while ignoring Jankowicz’s long history of pushing conspiracy theories.