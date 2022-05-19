George W. Bush Mistakenly Says ‘Brutal Invasion Of Iraq’ During Speech About Russia-Ukraine War

Former President George W. Bush had a slip-up while speaking Wednesday in Dallas about the war in Ukraine.

Bush was condemning the invasion of Ukraine and discussing what he sees as a dangerous threat to democracy, both domestically and internationally, when he made the gaffe.

“In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” Bush said. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine.”

Speaking in Dallas this afternoon, former President George. W Bush made a significant verbal slip-up while discussing the war in Ukraine. He tried referencing what he described as the “wholly unjustified and brutal invasion” — but said Iraq, instead of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/tw0VNJzKmE — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) May 19, 2022

Bush then shrugged and whispered, “Iraq, too.”

“Anyway, 75,” Bush joked, referring to his age. (RELATED: Here Are The 11 Senate Republicans Who Voted Against The Ukraine Military Aid Package)

The U.S. invaded Iraq following the September 11 terrorist attacks, with the war being authorized by a bipartisan vote in 2002. Bush faced criticism over the war after it was discovered Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction.

Bush’s slip-up received bipartisan criticism.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan said he was “not laughing … nor are the families of the 1000s of American troops & the 100s of 1000s of Iraqis who died in that war.”

“I’m not laughing & I am guessing nor are the families of the 1000s of American troops & the 100s of 1000s of Iraqis who died in that war.” My response to George W. Bush’s bizarre Freudian slip, confusing Ukraine & Iraq, while hosting #MSNBCPrime tonight:pic.twitter.com/tijp5QVvWY — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 19, 2022

Former Republican and Libertarian Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said, “if you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion.”

Oof. If you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion. https://t.co/8zdH0ogOAy — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 19, 2022

Democratic Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner said Bush “admitted to being a war criminal” just like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

George W. Bush just admitted to being a war criminal of the likes of Vladimir Putin, then laughed. Sickening. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 19, 2022

The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali said it “took 20 years for George W. Bush to finally confess.”