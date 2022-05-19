Politics

George W. Bush Mistakenly Says ‘Brutal Invasion Of Iraq’ During Speech About Russia-Ukraine War

Former President George W. Bush speaks about Ukraine while in Dallas on Wednesday [Twitter Screenshot Michael Williams]

[Twitter Screenshot Michael Williams]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
Font Size:

Former President George W. Bush had a slip-up while speaking Wednesday in Dallas about the war in Ukraine.

Bush was condemning the invasion of Ukraine and discussing what he sees as a dangerous threat to democracy, both domestically and internationally, when he made the gaffe.

“In contrast, Russian elections are rigged. Political opponents are imprisoned or otherwise eliminated from participating in the electoral process,” Bush said. “The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine.”

Bush then shrugged and whispered, “Iraq, too.”

“Anyway, 75,” Bush joked, referring to his age. (RELATED: Here Are The 11 Senate Republicans Who Voted Against The Ukraine Military Aid Package)

The U.S. invaded Iraq following the September 11 terrorist attacks, with the war being authorized by a bipartisan vote in 2002. Bush faced criticism over the war after it was discovered Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction.

Bush’s slip-up received bipartisan criticism.

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hassan said he was “not laughing … nor are the families of the 1000s of American troops & the 100s of 1000s of Iraqis who died in that war.”

Former Republican and Libertarian Michigan Rep. Justin Amash said, “if you were George W. Bush, you think you’d just steer clear of giving any speech about one man launching a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion.”

Democratic Ohio State Sen. Nina Turner said Bush “admitted to being a war criminal” just like Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali said it “took 20 years for George W. Bush to finally confess.”