Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban, Says His Comments Are ‘Despicable’

Jimbo Fisher has fired back at Alabama coach Nick Saban.

Saban sent shockwaves through the college football world when he claimed Wednesday that Texas A&M players were bought and paid for in order to play for the Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the Texas A&M coach has fired back.

“We never bought anyone. No rules were broken. Nothing was done wrong…It’s despicable that a reputable head coach could come out and say this when he doesn’t get his way or things don’t go his way. The narcissist in him doesn’t allow those things to happen,” Fisher told the media during a Thursday morning press conference.

Fisher also encouraged people to dig into Saban’s past without really providing much evidence for what he meant. You can watch his full comments below.

Jimbo Fisher taking a blow torch to Nick Saban. I’ve never seen anything like this in college football. Not in public, anyway. This is deeply personal: pic.twitter.com/JDbPQQhAB3 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 19, 2022

Fisher also made it clear that he has no interest in speaking to Saban about the situation and he won’t take his calls going forward.

Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher just fired back at Nick Saban for saying they "bought" recruits. Fisher calls Saban a "narcissist" and says he won't take his call. "We built him up to be this czar of football. Go dig into his past." pic.twitter.com/iG4UQ4BH3I — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2022

In case you couldn’t already tell, this situation between Saban and Fisher is going to get incredibly ugly. In fact, I’ve never seen a coach go after Saban like this before, and I damn sure wouldn’t recommend doing it!

You’re talking about a man with seven national title rings and a stranglehold on the sport.

Fisher beat Saban once and he now thinks he has the clout and authority to run off and talk garbage to the greatest college football coach to ever live.

If I was Saban, I would hang 100 on the Aggies this upcoming season.

What an absolutely wild day in the world of college football and it’s only May! Let us know whose side you’re on in the comments below.