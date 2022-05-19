Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Just Gave Up Sex, Booze And Coffee

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have given up sex, booze, and coffee as part of a panchakarma cleanse, and there’s no telling how long they’ll be on this abstinence streak.

“Our new thing is a panchakarma cleanse.” Kardashian said in a promotional video for “The Kardashians,” posted by TMZ. Kardashian has routinely promoted clean living and has made mention of the panchakarma disease in the past, according to a video she posted in conjunction with her Poosh brand several months ago.

However, her latest attempt at this level of abstinence coincides with her recent wedding to Barker, which might make this level of abstinence more challenging for the reality TV star, according to TMZ.

Kardashian and Barker haven’t declared how long they plan to remain on this cleanse, but the typical duration time is either 12, 14, 21, or 28 days, according to TMZ. The cleanse is a method of Ayurveda, which is a method developed over 3,000 years ago in India, according to Daily Mail.

The requirements of the extreme cleanse sound challenging on an average day, and are likely to be excruciatingly difficult for the newly married couple. Kardashian and Barker have put on numerous public displays of affection in front of the cameras, and haven’t been able to keep their hands off one another, even while attending high-end events and making red carpet appearances, according to US Weekly. (RELATED: Stripping Down Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding)

The couple also seems to enjoy indulging in alcohol, judging by their seemingly drunken night at a Las Vegas chapel where they “pretended” to marry one another.

Kardashian and Barker have moved past that fake vow exchange and were legally married in Santa Barbara on May 15 in a very private, scaled-back ceremony, according to RollingStone. They were swept away in a vintage convertible Cadillac that had a “Just Married” sign affixed to the back, complete with the timeless tin cans that dragged behind them as they drove away towards their “happily ever after.”