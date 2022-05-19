Man Who Has Been Eating Big Macs Nearly Everyday Hits 50-Year Milestone

A Wisconsin man hit a 50-year milestone Tuesday of eating a McDonald’s Big Mac almost every day.

Don Gorske celebrated 50 years of eating Big Macs almost every day at the Fond Du Lac McDonald’s Tuesday, reported Fox 11.

Gorske ate his first Big Mac on May 17, 1972. Since then, he has eaten the McDonald’s sandwich at the exact location all but eight days out of the 50 years, the outlet reported.

He was brought into the Guinness Book of World Records on May 4, 2018, after becoming the first person to eat 30,000 McDonald’s Big Macs. (RELATED: McDonald’s Starts Offering Four New Menu Items After Fans Kept Combining The Food Themselves)

“I got a comic of somebody saying I was gonna die of a heart attack within 15,000 big macs. Heck, now I’m over 30,000,” said Gorske reported Fox 11.

“It’s not really the food you eat. It’s your lifestyle. If you’re lazy, I probably would have gained a lot of weight. But because I’m so active, I burn off my only calories,” he added.

Don Gorske celebrated 50 years of eating Big Macs yesterday at his local McDonald’s in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. They even put a sign up for him outside the front of the store 🥰️https://t.co/KRYZIj98xN pic.twitter.com/Pn2DQIXP08 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 18, 2022

Gorske was featured as a “Big Mac Expert” in the 2004 fast-food documentary “Super Size Me.”

“As soon as I got my first car, this is the first place I came to,” Gorske said in the documentary. “The first day I came here, I ate nine Big Macs. It was like I couldn’t get enough hamburgers at that time.”