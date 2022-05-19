McConnell Calls Out Republicans Who Opposed Ukraine Aid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed the 11 Republicans who voted against sending the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine during a speech Thursday.

Eleven Republican senators voted last week against advancing the bill. McConnell, who recently visited Ukraine and said sending aid to the war-torn nation was vital took a shot at the group of Senators.

“As a matter of moral principle, the United States is proud to support a sovereign democracy and self-defense,” McConnell said. “Innocent Ukrainians have been subjected to wanton cruelty, but aid for Ukraine goes far beyond charity. The future of America’s security and core strategic interests will be shaped by the outcome of this fight. Anyone concerned about the cost of supporting a Ukrainian victory should consider the much larger cost should Ukraine lose.”

McConnell warned “adversaries” would be “tempted to follow Russia’s lead,” citing China and Taiwan.

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul first stymied efforts to send the aid after demanding more financial accountability from Ukraine. Paul wanted the package to be re-written so that it requires an inspector general to oversee spending in Ukraine, which has faced serious corruption in the past.

“We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the U.S. economy,” Paul had said. (RELATED: ‘Recipe For Disaster’: Rand Paul Defends Blocking Ukraine Military Aid Package, Takes Shot At John McCain)

Paul, along with Sens. Mike Braun of Indiana, Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Boozman of Arkansas, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Mike Lee of Utah, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Mike Crapo of Idaho and Josh Hawley of Missouri, all voted to block advancing the aid on Monday.

A group of 81 bipartisan senators voted in favor of advancing the package Monday. The same group voted Thursday to approve the aid package, which President Joe Biden is expected to sign.