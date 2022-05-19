The NCAA Makes Changes For College Football Conference Championship Games, Paves The Way For Divisions To Be Eliminated

A major change has come to college football.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted to strike down a rule mandating conferences have divisions in order to have a conference title game, according to Yahoo Sports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means conferences can set the rules for title games in any fashion they want instead of needing division winners.

Division I Council relaxes restrictions for FBS football conference championship games; FBS conferences to determine their championship game participants. All Council actions are not final until today’s meeting ends. pic.twitter.com/cHjD4nfVle — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 18, 2022

Without wasting any time, the PAC-12 announced the conference title game will simply feature the two teams with the highest winning percentage going forward.

You can bank on several other conferences doing the same.

NEWS: We’ve announced a change to the #Pac12FCG format. 🏈 Starting in 2022, the two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the championship game.#Pac12FBhttps://t.co/Beg01ZV4od — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) May 18, 2022

This is actually a great update for college football, and I say that as someone with a lot more to lose than gain from conference divisions being eliminated.

Wisconsin owns the Big Ten West because the competition is simply not as great as the Big Ten East. Now, the Big Ten could format the divisions differently or simply eliminate them all together.

That’s not going to help Wisconsin, but it is going to help college football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Instead of having one division loaded with great teams and the conference title games being lopsided, we can now have conference title games that often feature the two best teams.

If you’re a fan of major college football, you should be very happy about this situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Let us know in the comments if you agree with the change.