Nick Saban Says Texas A&M ‘Bought Every Player On Their Team’

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban dropped a bomb on Texas A&M with some recent comments.

During a Wednesday event in Birmingham, the seven-time national champion sounded off on NIL money flowing too freely, and he took direct aim at the Aggies. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We were second in recruiting last year. A&M was first. A&M bought every player on their team. Made a deal for name, image and likeness. We didn’t buy one player, but I don’t know if we’re going to be able to sustain that in the future,” Saban told the crowd.

You can watch his full comments in the video below.

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins! Inject it into my soul. Clearly, Saban is still fired up about Jimbo Fisher being the first former assistant to beat him, and he has a bone to pick with their recruiting methods.

To be clear, I’m all for players getting paid, but I’m even more for Saban decapitating other SEC programs.

Now, did Alabama have to spend some money to get recruits? I have no idea, and I guess we’ll just have to take Saban at his word. What I do know is that a pissed off Nick Saban is a nightmare for the rest of college football.

If you think he’s making these comments for the hell of it, you don’t know anything about the Alabama coach. There’s obviously an issue boiling beneath the surface, and A&M handing out the bag to recruits doesn’t sit well with him.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide play October 8, and that might be a date everyone has circled on the calendar because it’s going to be awesome watching Saban and Fisher go at it.