Police Remove Alligator From A School In Unreal Viral Video

Students at an elementary school in Florida got a wild surprise thanks to an alligator on campus.

In a video released by Fox 35 Orlando, police officers recently had to remove an alligator at Michigan Avenue Elementary School in St. Cloud, Florida, and the video is pretty awesome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

I love everything about this video. I really do. I love the fact alligators are now escalating their war with humans by showing up to schools.

As I’ve said several times, nature is out to conquer us, and alligators showing up to schools is just the latest escalation.

Furthermore, I love how this police officer is talking about the situation like he was just in the opening days of the war in Afghanistan.

He didn’t have time to be scared! He had a job to do and lives to protect! No time to think about the massive threat posed by an alligator. It’s definitely not like he couldn’t have just pulled out his handgun and shot it!

Even the the police officer went a bit over the top with the interview, I give this one my seal of approval. It’s one of the best nature videos that I’ve seen in a long time!