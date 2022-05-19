Former Delta Force Commandos Reveal What People Should Do If America Gets Invaded

It’s time to start shooting if a “Red Dawn” scenario ever unfolds in America.

During my interview with former Delta Force operators Brian Gilligan, Bob Keller and Nate Dudley, I asked what people should do if “Red Dawn” actually happened in real life, and their comments didn’t disappoint!

“We still have enough good Americans with weapons that sh*t wouldn’t last a f**king day,” Keller told me during the exclusive interview.

Fire up their full comments below. I can promise you their advice about a potential “Red Dawn” scenario unfolding in the USA will be the best stuff you hear all week.

Well, you heard it straight from guys who actually saw an incredibly high level of combat during their time in the military, and they didn’t hold back.

If enemy troops are falling from the sky, it’s time to let them have it. Pour it on them. As Bob pointed out, there are a lot of people with guns in this country, and it would be a dream come true for many of them.

Four corrupt Afghani cops planning an assassination attempt tried to go up against a team of Delta Force commandos. SPOILER ALERT: They met a VERY violent end on this planet. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. pic.twitter.com/mkvdglyNYa — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 16, 2022

Let us know your thoughts on their advice in the comments below!