Viral Video Shows Ukraine Bombing Russian Armor

Another awesome video from the war in Ukraine has hit the web.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on some Russian armor, and as I'm sure you already expected, the explosion was sizable.

You can check out the insane video below.

A Ukrainian UAV dropping munitions on a Russian armored vehicle. https://t.co/nqKnfyVNVG pic.twitter.com/voxUMRd82C — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 19, 2022

Once again, we have another insane video from the war in Ukraine, and something tells me we’re not going to see these videos come out at any point in the near future.

As you all know, war is hell and that means there’s often fierce fighting. We have countless videos out of Iraq to prove that fact.

I’ve honestly lost count of the amount of drone strike videos we’ve seen since the war in Ukraine started. It seems like the Ukrainians are utilizing them to their best advantage against Russian armor and ground forces.

I don’t know for sure what kind of impact it’s had, but clearly, they’re doing serious damage. The Ukrainian forces aren’t making it easy on the Russians.

That much isn’t up for debate. It’s just a fact.

