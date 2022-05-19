School Board Director To Host ‘Queer Youth’ Event At Sex Shop For ‘All Ages’

A Washington state school board director is set to host a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” at a sex store for children aged “0-18” on June 1.

Jenn Mason, who sits on the board of directors of Bellingham Public Schools, owns the sex shop WinkWink Boutique, according to the store’s website, which is set to host the event. The “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” Facebook page invites “queer youth” of all ages to share poetry, music, or a story, according to the event’s Facebook page.

A Facebook event surfaced for a “Queer Youth Open Mic Night” to be held at Mason’s sex shop on June 1 to celebrate “young queer voices” in the community.https://t.co/fuWDdUSWpl — FOX 42 KPTM (@FOX42KPTM) May 19, 2022

“WinkWink offers a space for people — including queer folks — to ask questions and learn about sexuality in an accepting, safe, and shame-free environment. We receive extensive sexual health training and are a knowledgeable, inclusive community resource — something severely lacking around sexuality in our culture,” Mason told KTTH radio host Jason Rantz Tuesday. Mason added that the children would be “physically separated” from the store’s adult products. (RELATED: REPORT: Sex Shop Opens Near Public Park, Closes Down By The End Of The Week)

The WinkWink Boutique describes itself as “woman-owned, inclusive not creepy,” and for “all ages” on its website. Alongside a variety of sex toys, the WinkWink Boutique offers “private sex coaching” with Mason, who states that she is a “certified sex coach and educator” on the site.

Mason was elected to the Bellingham Public School Board in November 2017, according to the district’s website. Mason has worked as a community educator and trauma counselor in schools across Whatcom County, Washington, the website states.

The WinkWink Boutique, Mason and Bellingham Public Schools did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.