Shark Devours Fish Close To A Swimmer In Scary Viral Video

A wild video of a shark hammering some fish has hit the internet.

In a YouTube video shared by Zenger, a swimmer was near a line with a bunch of fish on it, and that’s when things took a scary turn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A shark came out of nowhere and started eating the fish. Watch the insane video below.

Once again, the sharks are out of control and threatening to dominate the water. It seems like we’ve had an unreal number of videos lately of different creatures in the water going wild.

It’s almost like they’re planning for complete and total control.

Massive Shark Attacks A Boat In Horrifying Video https://t.co/7Dw1Oe4Cic — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

Honestly, props to this dude for not immediately losing his mind, which is what I 100% would have done if a shark got that close to me.

I’m not a tough guy and I don’t pretend to be one. If a shark gets near me, I’m going to panic. That’s just the nature of the beast. I’m not going to pretend otherwise.

Horrifying Video Shows Tons Of Sharks Feasting On A Dead Whale https://t.co/3DxGGt0Htn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 17, 2022

Let’s get the navy and let’s start wiping these beasts out. It’s the only option on the table!