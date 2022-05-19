Shirtless Fan Rushes The Field During The Brewers/Braves Game In Hilarious Viral Video

A shirtless fan caused a bit of a scene Wednesday afternoon during the Braves/Brewers game.

In a video tweeted by Stephen Watson, a shirtless fan got on the field during the 7-6 win for Milwaukee, and he managed to evade security for a substantial amount of time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he was eventually brought down after attempting to give a player a high five at home plate. You can watch the hilarious video below.

A shirtless fan has joined the players on American Family Field. pic.twitter.com/YnOCjYrPLk — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 18, 2022

Security should be humiliated by their performance in the video below. How the hell do you let a guy, who definitely doesn’t look like an athlete, evade capture for so long?

He beat the entire defense. If he hadn’t stopped at home plate, I’m not sure they would have caught him at all. He won the game and then kind of just gave up!

If you’re a security guard and your entire team can’t stop one shirtless dude on the field, you should all be forced to resign. You’re clearly in the wrong line of work.

Now, I’m not encouraging crushing people for no reason, but I think we can all agree that you can’t let a guy beat the entire fashion in embarrassing fashion like this guy did.

Props to this dude for putting on a very impressive performance for the fans!