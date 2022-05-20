POLL: Just 2 In 10 Adults Think US Is Headed In Right Direction Under Biden

President Joe Biden’s domestic policies continue to cause low approval ratings, a new poll released Friday shows.

Biden’s approval rating among U.S. adults dropped to its lowest point since he took office, with only 39% of U.S. adults approving of Biden’s job as president, according to the latest AP-NORC poll. In the same survey when he became president, Biden’s approval rating was 61%.

The poll found that only 2 in 10 adults believe America is heading in the right direction, down 10% from last month’s survey, the AP reported. (RELATED: ‘Hidden Tax’: Inflation Runs Rampant After Biden Skirts Blame On Rising Costs)

NEW AP POLL spells disaster for Dems – 2 in 10 say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good – Two-thirds disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy – A majority of voters say Biden’s policies have done more to hurt than helphttps://t.co/XjCzP3uue6 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) May 20, 2022

When Biden took office, his approval rating was 97% among Democrat adults. His support among his own party hit a record low, with only 73% of Democrats signaling their disapproval.

Biden saw a significant drop in approval among his own party over the past month. Democratic voters who approved of the direction the country was headed dropped from 49% in April to just 33% in May, the AP reported. (RELATED: POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Craters Again)

Biden’s support among Republicans is practically nonexistent at 5%, the poll shows.

Democratic voter Milan Ramsey, who works as a high school counselor in California, said the economy forced her to move into her parents’ house with her husband and infant.

“I don’t know how much worse it can get,” Ramsey told the AP. “He hasn’t delivered on any of the promises. I feel like the stimulus checks came out, and that was the last win of his administration.”

She said she thinks Biden’s age and long career have him too “tired” to fulfill his campaign promises on climate change and healthcare.

Only 18% of adults think Biden’s policies have done more to help than hurt the economy. Over 50% of adults said Biden’s policies hurt the economy.

The AP-NORC poll surveyed 1,172 adults from May 12-16 with a margin of error of +/- 4%.