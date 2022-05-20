Bill Burr Says He’s Not Interested In Apologizing To The ‘Mob’ Over Jokes, Will Speak To Individuals About Specific Issues

Comedian Bill Burr had a very rational take on when he should apologize for something he said.

Right now, the woke mob is going out of its way to cancel comedy in America and to censor people. Burr thinks there are times comedians should apologize on a micro level, but overall, he doesn’t give a damn what the “mob” thinks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bill Burr Rips Cancel Culture And Woke White Women In Incredible ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue https://t.co/1pWlUllTfq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 11, 2020

“I refuse to apologize to anyone that’s upset that they heard a joke at a show they weren’t at,” the legendary comedian explained during an appearance on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” when talking about when he will and won’t apologize for jokes.

He made it clear if an individual has a specific problem, he’ll speak to that individual, but he’s not interested in bowing to the “mob.” You can watch his full comments below.

I agree with Burr 100%, and I’d probably even take it a step further that I don’t think a comedian should ever apologize for trying to be funny.

Now, if you’re being a malicious bully, that’s a different discussion, but that’s not what comedians do.

‘Not Apologizing’: Legendary Comedian Bill Burr Rips People Trying To Cancel Comedy https://t.co/dLnreUR1xa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2021

Guys like Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr try to push the envelope and they try to be funny. Great comedy should make you feel uncomfortable and if you don’t like it, comedy might not be for you!

That’s just the fact of the matter. If comedy offends you, odds are very high you’re a loser.

“You only start losing once you play by [the woke mob’s] rules.” Comedian Bill Burr is refusing to apologize for telling jokes, and @dhookstead says more people should do the same. pic.twitter.com/zFX4Gy8U4a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2021

If you don’t like it, don’t listen. Don’t try to cancel great comedians because the rest of us actually enjoy it!