Former Delta Force Operators Talk About Close Calls In Combat, Explain Why You Don’t Want To Die In A Helicopter

Close calls can often be found on the battlefield.

During my interview with former Delta Force operators Brian Gilligan, Bob Keller and Nate Dudley, we touched on close calls and wild moments in combat, and they shared a crazy story about a grenade that went off while they were searching dead bodies.

“We smoked some dudes on that one,” Keller said when talking about how many bodies had to be searched after the raid was finished. When searching the bodies, one of the bad guys had a live grenade that went off.

“We hit the f**king deck,” Keller said as everyone laughed. The trio also explained why nobody wants to die in a helicopter crash and why riding in one can be scarier than you might imagine. Fire up their full comments below.

Personally, I think the part about the prospect of getting shot down in helicopter was fascinating to hear them explain. As Gilligan said, “That’s one way I don’t want to go. You don’t have any say in that.”

“When an RPG comes out, you can’t f**king shoot the God damn RPG…There’s nothing you can do,” was also another great way to look at it from Keller.

More than anything, these stories go to show you just how crazy war can be and how you never know how it might go. Whether it’s a guy detonating a grenade or RPG’s coming in, it’s a wild situation.

