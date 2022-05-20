Ed Sheeran Stuns Fans By Revealing The Birth Of His Second Child

Ed Sheeran surprised fans Thursday by announcing the birth of his second child with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram, before going on to say they “are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.” Sheeran, who has been very active recently on social media and routinely engages with his fans, had not made any mention beforehand of the fact that Seaborn was expecting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Sheeran and Seaborn have not released any information pertaining to the name of their baby girl so far. The “Castle on the Hill” singer made the announcement alongside a photograph of tiny white baby socks, which is the same way he introduced the birth of his first daughter in 2020. Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran has just become a big sister as the family continues to grow. (RELATED: Ed Sheeran Wins Copyright Case, Takes To Instagram To Lament Allegations)

Ed Sheeran and Wife Cherry Seaborn Secretly Welcome Baby No. 2 https://t.co/0AC0obj8lz — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2022

Sheeran met Seaborn when he was just 11 years old, and the couple tied the knot in 2019, CTV News reported. They have been protective of their privacy and are not known to share personal details on social media, according to the BBC.

The couple’s announcement of their second girl comes as Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky also reportedly welcomed their first child to the world recently. They are now proud parents of a newborn baby boy, born May 13 in a hospital in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have also withheld the name of their child and have not yet released images of their baby for the world to see, the outlet reported.