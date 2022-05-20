‘Always … Smoking Joints’: Famous Actress Testifies About ‘Sexual’ Relationship With Johnny Depp, Alleged Drug Use

Ellen Barkin testified against Johnny Depp in court Thursday, indicating the actor drank heavily and frequently used drugs.

Barkin starred alongside Depp in the movie “Fear and Loathing,” and testified that her relationship with Depp evolved into a sexual one, according to courtroom video posted by Entertainment Tonight.

When asked if she was aware of Depp drank excessively, she replied, “I was always aware.”

“He was drunk all the time, most, a lot of the time.” Barkin said, and revealed she was also aware of Depp using “hallucinogenics, cocaine, marijuana.” She continued, “He was always drinking or smoking joints.”

“Did there come a time, Ms. Barkin, when Mr. Depp acted in a way that was out of control with you?” the attorney asked.

“Yes,” Barkin replied. She then related a situation that highlighted Depp’s behavior. “Mr. Depp threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room in one instance in Las Vegas while we were shooting ‘Fear and Loathing.'”

Barkin then confirmed the wine bottle did not hit her or anyone else, but was not able to recall if the bottle was full or empty, according to the video. (RELATED: Random Americans Pour Down Thunderous Boos On Amber Heard)

Upon further questioning, Barkin describee Depp’s supposed jealousy.

“He’s just a jealous man, controlling. ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'” she said.

Barkin then described a particular moment that displayed the allegedly abusive dynamic in their relationship. “I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he insisted it came from me having sex with a person who wasn’t him,” Barkin said.

The attorney then asked if it was common for Depp to exhibit controlling and jealous behavior.

“Yeah, very common,” she said.