Elon Challenges Accuser To Describe His Tattoos And Scars In His Genital Region To Prove She’s Telling The Truth

Elon Musk denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by a former SpaceX flight attendant, and tweeted a challenge to the accuser, daring her to describe details of his naked body.

The former attendant alleges Musk propositioned her for sex while she was giving him a massage, Insider reported. A “friend” of the accuser claimed Musk “whipped out his penis” and that “it was erect” during the alleged incident, according to the outlet. Musk denied any wrongdoing, then issued a series of tweets, daring his accuser to come forward with more tangible evidence.

“But I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me “exposed” – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” Musk said in a tweet.

The accuser’s friend detailed additional allegations to Insider. “He started propositioning her, like he touched her thigh and told her he would buy her a horse. And he basically tried to bribe her to perform some sort of sexual favor,” the friend claimed, according to Insider.

SpaceX allegedly paid the attendant $250,000 for her silence on the matter, according to Insider.

Musk fired back at his accuser by saying the accusations against him are nothing more than a political attack. (RELATED: Twitter Exec Caught On Cam Calling Musk ‘Special Needs’ Literally Runs Away From James O’Keefe … And O’Keefe Chases Him)

Musk continued to discuss the matter through a series of follow-up tweets and replies in the threads of his previous messages.