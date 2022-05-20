Geno Smith Is The Early Leader To Be QB1 For The Seattle Seahawks Over Drew Lock

It sounds like Geno Smith is the very early leader to start at quarterback for the Seahawks this season.

The Seattle Seahawks have to decide between Smith and Drew Lock to be QB1 of the team after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s very early, the veteran journeyman has the early edge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

“Right now, Geno has done such a good job of carrying over (the offensive principles from 2021). He already had a head start over Drew right there. We have a long time to go. We are just in T-shirts and shorts right now, going against air. We have a long way to go to see where this competition (goes),” offensive coordinator Shane Waldron told the media when discussing the QB situation, according to The News Tribune.

Seeing as how the Seahawks are rebuilding, they might as well start Drew Lock just to see what they have in him. Neither him nor Smith are long term solutions, but Lock at least has a higher ceiling.

If you roll the dice with Smith and have a terrible season, you’re really not any better off than if you had a bad season with Lock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Lock (@drewlock23)

If the Seahawks ride with Lock and have an average season or he plays above average, the team will at least have an idea of who is as a QB.

That could boost his trade value or it could allow the Seahawks to keep him around after drafting a long term solution in the 2023 draft.

This angle of Drew Lock’s TD is straight 🔥 @Broncos pic.twitter.com/LwF4SYbsc3 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 15, 2020

It’s nothing against Smith! It just seems like playing the younger guy during a rebuild might make a lot more sense.