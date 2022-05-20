Editorial

Reporter Claims He Watched John Daly Smoke 21 Cigarettes During A Practice Round Of Golf

May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; John Daly drives his golf cart during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The legend of John Daly has continued to grow.

Daly is currently competing in the PGA Championship, and reporter Will Brinson shared an epic story about shadowing the golf star several years ago during a practice round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

Brinson claimed that during a practice round, Daly ripped 21 cigarettes, drank a 12 pack of Diet Cokes and a six packs of peanut M&Ms.

Yes, you read all of that correctly. You can check out his Twitter thread breaking it all down below.

In case you didn’t already know, John Daly is the absolute man. He’s a living legend in the world of sports, and it’s because he simply doesn’t give a damn.

He’s like a real life Kenny Powers that golfs instead of plays baseball. You couldn’t make a guy up like him if you tried.

 

For some context, I once drank a few beers before a basketball game and played even worse than I usually would have. I can’t imagine ripping 21 cigs (I don’t smoke) and hammering soda and trying to do anything athletic.

Also, if you’ve never listened to John Daly sing, you definitely need to check it out. The man has the voice of an angel! Seriously, check it out!

Props to Brinson for sharing another awesome story about one of the true GOATs of golf.