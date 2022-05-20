Reporter Claims He Watched John Daly Smoke 21 Cigarettes During A Practice Round Of Golf

The legend of John Daly has continued to grow.

Daly is currently competing in the PGA Championship, and reporter Will Brinson shared an epic story about shadowing the golf star several years ago during a practice round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly)

Brinson claimed that during a practice round, Daly ripped 21 cigarettes, drank a 12 pack of Diet Cokes and a six packs of peanut M&Ms.

Yes, you read all of that correctly. You can check out his Twitter thread breaking it all down below.

Anywho, best part of the week was following Daly around for a practice round either Tues or Wed. It’s been a while, I’m old, not sure which. I decided to track what this athletic specimen was putting in his body as he prepared to compete in a high-level professional golf tourney — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

Followed him for 18 holes, hawking his every move, taking meticulous notes every time he reached for his golf bag, took a bite or a sip or a puff. First few holes were just kind of eye opening. By the back nine I realized I was essentially watching someone pitch a perfect game. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

The final tally of literally everything he put into his body over a full 18 holes: 21 cigs

12 Diet Cokes

6 packs of Peanut M&M’s

0.0 ounces of water — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 19, 2022

In case you didn’t already know, John Daly is the absolute man. He’s a living legend in the world of sports, and it’s because he simply doesn’t give a damn.

He’s like a real life Kenny Powers that golfs instead of plays baseball. You couldn’t make a guy up like him if you tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pga_johndaly (@pga_johndaly)

For some context, I once drank a few beers before a basketball game and played even worse than I usually would have. I can’t imagine ripping 21 cigs (I don’t smoke) and hammering soda and trying to do anything athletic.

Also, if you’ve never listened to John Daly sing, you definitely need to check it out. The man has the voice of an angel! Seriously, check it out!

John Daly has the voice of an Angel @foreplaypod (via ig:Chandlercoll) pic.twitter.com/FTrSlghVGW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 21, 2021

Props to Brinson for sharing another awesome story about one of the true GOATs of golf.