Kim Kardashian Fears For Her Safety After Allegedly Receiving Multiple Death Threats

Kim Kardashian applied for a restraining order Monday against David Resendiz, alleging she has received over 80 letters containing death threats from this man she has never met.

Kardashian claims Resendiz has made “disturbing sexual references” about her in the letters, and has sent letters threatening to kill her to both her home and her office addresses, according to documents received by TMZ. The reality television star said she is fearful for her safety and for that of her family, and claims the threats have also been directed toward her four children. Kardashian claims to have received a letter that threatened to blow up her office with a bomb on April 25, and she’s taking the situation seriously.

Kim Kardashian Gets Protective Order After Receiving Bomb and Death Threats https://t.co/amrWe2csN4 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 20, 2022

Shawn Holley, an attorney acting on Kardashian’s behalf, has filed the documents required for the restraining order and is requesting a court order to demand Resendiz remains 100 yards away from Kardashian and her family at all times. He has also requested he make no further contact with Kardashian, according to TMZ.

Kardashian has reportedly expressed fear surrounding this situation. She said she believes that without intervention, Resendiz may very well make good on his alleged threats, reported the outlet. (RELATED: Amy Schumer Said She Got Death Threats From Oscars Joke)

Kardashian knows all-too well how horribly scary these situations can become.

The threatening letters come six years after she survived a terrible ordeal in which her life was truly at risk. Kardashian was tied up and robbed at gunpoint October 2016 in Paris, according to the BBC.

“They grabbed me and took me into the hallway,” she said, according to BBC. “They tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs.”

Her struggles with post-traumatic stress were widely documented following that ordeal, according to USA Today.