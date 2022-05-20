EXCLUSIVE: ‘Pure Insanity’ — Rep. Mullin To Release Senate Ad With Daughter, Son Slamming Dems For Compromising Progress In Women’s Sports

Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin will release a Senate advertisement Friday that features his daughter and his son and focuses on the issue of men playing in women’s and girl’s sports.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the advertisement. Mullin is a former MMA fighter and the father of six children, all of whom are wrestlers. The ad, titled “What a woman is,” features two of his children, both Oklahoma state wrestling champions.

In the ad, Mullin says Democrats can’t define what a woman is and says “liberals think boys should be competing against girls in sports,” calling the idea “pure insanity.” Those on the left have been seemingly unwilling or incapable of providing a clear definition of what a “woman” is lately. In April, the Daily Caller decided to reach out to all 50 Senate Democrats to see if anyone was willing to offer a definition. Every single request sent to the Senate Democrats to define “woman” was met with silence.

Mullin explained why he felt so passionate about the issue before the ad was released, telling the Daily Caller that he thinks it is dangerous for biological men to compete against biological women and saying people who cannot even define what a woman is should not be elected for office.

“Thousands of female athletes train for years to reach elite levels of competition in their sport,” Mullin said. “Many dreams are being crushed because cowardly liberal elites are putting their woke culture war polices ahead of the safety and well-being of our girls.”

“Setting aside the obvious unfairness of allowing men to compete in women’s sports — it’s downright dangerous. I have three young daughters who wrestle. My 7th grader, Larra, is a state champion. Can you imagine if a biological man was allowed on the mat with her? Someone could get seriously hurt,” he continued.

“I’m running for Senate, because to take America back, we have to take the fight to the Democrats who refuse to stand up for young women and girls. We can’t let woke cowards who can’t even define what a woman is run our country into the ground. It isn’t enough to be complacent, Republicans have to get tough and defend our American values,” Mullin added.

Mullin is running against 12 other candidates for Senate in the June 28 primary and leads by over 20 points, according to a recent News 9/News On 6 poll. The poll of 306 likely GOP primary voters, which was released May 18 and had a margin of error of 5.6%, showed Mullin with 38.3% support, ahead of former State Speaker T.W. Shannon, who was in second with 16.4%. Both polled much higher than the 11 other candidates running. They are running to replace Republican Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe, who announced his retirement in February.

Mullin has been passionate about the women’s sports issue. In late April, he and a group of his colleagues in the House sent a letter to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to not follow through with the change in the definition of Title IX to include gender identity. Mullin also introduced legislation in the House titled the Protect Women’s Sports Act. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Send Letter To Biden Admin Accusing Democrats Of Compromising Progress In Women’s Sports)

In the letter, they called on Cardona to “stand up for women” and urged against a proposed change to Title IX. President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity on his first day in office. (RELATED: Not A Single Senate Democrat Is Willing To Define What A Woman Is)

Biden’s executive order specifically mentions restrooms, locker rooms and sports in schools would be included. Biological girls would no longer have exclusive spaces to change their clothes or go to the bathroom, as biological males would also have access to those spaces if they identify as female.

Mullin’s ad will be run on television statewide. It was a six-figure ad buy.