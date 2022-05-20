LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Literally Gets Mommy And Daddy To Lobby Joe Biden To Give Him A Job

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s parents are using lobbyists to help secure his nomination as the U.S. ambassador to India.

Gil and Sukey Garcetti enlisted the public affairs firm McGuireWoods Consulting on Thursday to lobby on behalf of their son, according to Politico. The aim of the lobbying is “Outreach Related to Confirmation for Ambassadorship Nomination,” and Garcetti’s former deputy mayor Breelyn Pete is named among the lobbyists from the firm, the report continues.

President Joe Biden nominated Garcetti for the ambassador position in July 2021, but his confirmation process has been delayed amid allegations of sexual assault involving his top aide Rick Jacobs.

Garcetti testified in December 2021 before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he never witnessed any wrongdoing, according to CBS Los Angeles.

“I want to say unequivocally that I never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, that behavior that has been alleged,” Garcetti said, according to the outlet. “And I also want to assure you that if it had been, I would have immediately taken action to stop that.” (RELATED: Sen. Blumenthal Expresses Concerns About LA Mayor’s Connection To Alleged Sexual Harasser).

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley released a staff report in February finding the assault allegations against Jacobs to be credible and that Garcetti “more likely than not … either had personal knowledge of the sexual harassment or should have been aware of it.” Republican Iowa Sen. Jodi Ernst joined Grassley in voting to place a “hold” on Garcetti’s nomination in March, The Hill reported.

Garcetti needs 50 Senate votes to secure the nomination, but currently lacks enough support from Democrats, Politico reported.

“The president has confidence in Mayor Garcetti and believes he’ll be an excellent representative in India,” a White House spokesperson told Axios in March.