MLB Reporter Hospitalized After Being Hit In The Head By 95 MPH Line Drive

Major League Baseball reporter Kelsey Wingert was hospitalized Monday after being struck in the head with a 95 mph line drive.

The incident occurred in the ninth inning of a game between Wingert’s team, the Colorado Rockies, and the San Francisco Giants, WSB-TV reported. The Giants’ Austin Slater hit a four ball off a pitch by the Rockies’ Daniel Bard, resulting in the ball then striking Wingert’s head as she sat near the first-base camera.

The reporter said Wednesday she was in the hospital for five hours with AT&T Sports Net general manager David Woodman, his wife and her producer Alison Vigil. A photograph showed stitches placed at the top of her forehead.

Checking in – Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head. The @Rockies & @ATTSportsNetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil. pic.twitter.com/UzhlCzclNE — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

Wingert said all of her CT scans testing for internal bleeding and fractures came back clear. She had to receive both internal and external stitches. She has been residing at Woodman’s home during the week, she said. (RELATED: Minor League Pitcher Tyler Zomboro Drilled In The Head In Terrifying Video)

“I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God,” she said. “I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&SN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers.”