Musk Straight Up Calls Russia Conspiracy ‘Elaborate Hoax’ Staged By Clinton

Elon Musk called the Russian collusion allegations an “elaborate hoax” staged by former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign in a Friday tweet.

The tech billionaire responded to a Monday tweet from Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan’s outlining the Clinton campaign’s attempt to link then-presidential candidate Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign to the Russian bank, Alfa. The representative mentioned Christopher Steele’s now-debunked dossier and Clinton campaign lawyer Micheal Sussman handing it to the FBI.

“And Democrats and the media lied to you about it all,” Jordan concluded.

“All true,” Musk replied. “Bet most people still don’t know that a Clinton campaign lawyer, using campaign funds, created an elaborate hoax about Trump and Russia. Makes you wonder what else is fake.”

Sussman is currently standing trial and pleaded not guilty to charges of lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting after he denied working for the Clinton campaign when handing over information to the FBI. The former campaign lawyer claimed to have evidence of suspicious internet traffic between Alfa and the Trump Organization, though the agency found no evidence of suspicious activity. (RELATED: Musk Says Democrats Have Been ‘Hijacked By Extremists’)

Clinton former campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that the then-presidential nominee approved spreading reports of the Trump campaign colluding with Alfa Bank.

Musk recently called the Democrats the party of “division and hate” in a Wednesday tweet, insinuating they will begin executing “dirty campaign tricks” against him. He also revealed he will vote Republican for likely the first time in his life in the 2022 midterm election after overwhelmingly voting Democrat in the past.