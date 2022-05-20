Nick Saban Apologizes For Singling Out Texas A&M, Says He Doesn’t Have Any Other Regrets About What He Said

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has apologized for ending Texas A&M’s soul with some recent comments.

Saban shocked the college football world when he claimed the Aggies “bought” their recruiting class Wednesday night, and his comments quickly kicked off a war between him and Jimbo Fisher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nick Saban Nukes Texas A&M’s Football Team In Brutal Fashion https://t.co/09OIeBDgOt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

Now, he’s sort of walked his comments back while making it clear the overall picture he was painting was correct. During an appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM, the seven-time national champion apologized, but his further comments made it crystal clear he has some serious issues with the state of college football.

Alabama coach Nick Saban opens his @SXMCollege with an apology for naming names during his rant last night. Asked if he’s spoken to any of the folks he criticized: “I reached out to them. Never got a response. I feel bad about it.” — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) May 19, 2022

Saban told ESPN the following in part about the situation.

I should have been more specific when I said ‘bought’ in saying you can buy players now through name, image and likeness and never mentioned any specific school and just said ‘across the sport. That’s on me. But other than that, I don’t have any regrets over what I said Wednesday [at the World Games in Birmingham speaking event]. A lot of people are silent on this, and some of it has been people lumping NIL in with using NIL to pay players to go to school.But, you know, at this stage of my career, I’m not worried about what people think of me.

Honestly, Saban shouldn’t have apologized at all. He said what he said, I have no doubt he meant it and there’s no reason for him to pretend otherwise.

This Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher war is absolutely wild. Saban points out Texas A&M bought players, Fisher fires back that Saban might have skeletons in the closest and all bets are now off. This is the coolest offseason college football drama in YEARS! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 19, 2022

College football needs drama and we all know it. Saban flaming a former assistant for allegedly buying his recruiting class put the sport front and center in the month of May!

It was the best thing to happen in the offseason in years!

THE WAR IS ON: Jimbo Fisher Fires Back At Nick Saban’s ‘Despicable’ Comments https://t.co/KrUKK8sOky — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 19, 2022

Also, I’d caution Jimbo Fisher to be very careful about what he says about Nick Saban. He beat him once and is now feeling very bold. You don’t want your own hubris to destroy you!