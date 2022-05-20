Editorial

Nick Saban Apologizes For Singling Out Texas A&M, Says He Doesn’t Have Any Other Regrets About What He Said

Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher (Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters and Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has apologized for ending Texas A&M’s soul with some recent comments.

Saban shocked the college football world when he claimed the Aggiesbought” their recruiting class Wednesday night, and his comments quickly kicked off a war between him and Jimbo Fisher. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s sort of walked his comments back while making it clear the overall picture he was painting was correct. During an appearance on College Sports on SiriusXM, the seven-time national champion apologized, but his further comments made it crystal clear he has some serious issues with the state of college football.

Saban told ESPN the following in part about the situation.

I should have been more specific when I said ‘bought’ in saying you can buy players now through name, image and likeness and never mentioned any specific school and just said ‘across the sport. That’s on me. But other than that, I don’t have any regrets over what I said Wednesday [at the World Games in Birmingham speaking event]. A lot of people are silent on this, and some of it has been people lumping NIL in with using NIL to pay players to go to school.But, you know, at this stage of my career, I’m not worried about what people think of me.

Honestly, Saban shouldn’t have apologized at all. He said what he said, I have no doubt he meant it and there’s no reason for him to pretend otherwise.

College football needs drama and we all know it. Saban flaming a former assistant for allegedly buying his recruiting class put the sport front and center in the month of May!

It was the best thing to happen in the offseason in years!

Also, I’d caution Jimbo Fisher to be very careful about what he says about Nick Saban. He beat him once and is now feeling very bold. You don’t want your own hubris to destroy you!