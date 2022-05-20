Oklahoma Moves To Ban Most Abortions For The Second Time In Five Weeks

Oklahoma legislators passed a bill banning abortion after conception Thursday, and Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign it.

Stitt signed another bill banning most abortions throughout pregnancy April 12 which, according to The Wall Street Journal, will not go into effect until August. The new bill would go into effect immediately after being signed. (RELATED: Corporations Stay Quiet On Abortion After Disney’s Disastrous Tangle With DeSantis)

The bill bans abortion at the point of fertilization, with exceptions in place for rape, sexual assault, incest, the life of the mother, ectopic pregnancies and the removal of babies who have already died. The bill awaits a signature from Stitt, who previously pledged to sign any pro-life legislation that came to his desk.

Pro-life victory as Oklahoma Legislature passes Life at Conception Act. Oklahomans are sending a strong message that all unborn children and their mothers in the Sooner State deserve urgent protection from the brutality of abortion. Full statement: https://t.co/AEv9M9UK1F — Susan B. Anthony List #ModernizeOurLaw (@SBAList) May 20, 2022

The legislation states that it does not ban any contraception, including emergency contraception such as Plan B, which can cause the body to expel a fertilized embryo.

The bill would be enforced exclusively through private civil actions rather than by the state, much like the 2021 Texas Heartbeat Act, which prevented abortion providers from suing the state over the law’s constitutionality because the state didn’t actually enforce the law.

The Supreme Court precedent in Roe v. Wade blocks most abortion restrictions throughout the first six months of pregnancy, but a leaked draft opinion revealed the justices would likely overturn Roe in this term, allowing states to determine their own abortion laws as they did before 1973.

Stitt’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

