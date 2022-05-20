Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Departing ‘Saturday Night Live’

Pete Davidson is reportedly leaving his eight-year tenure on “Saturday Night Live” amid a massive cast shake-up that will also see the departure of his colleagues Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney, Variety reported Friday.

Davidson will reportedly be departing following the end of the 47th season this Saturday, an episode that is sure to garner lots of attention as fans tune in to see him on the show for the very last time, according to Variety.

The 28-year-old is famously dating reality television star and business mogul Kim Kardashian, and was one of the youngest cast members to ever join the legendary late-night comedy show, the outlet reported.

Pete Davidson Expected to Leave Saturday Night Live After 8 Seasons https://t.co/LHQgSCb876 — E! News (@enews) May 20, 2022

Davidson has seen huge success on the show, which has parlayed into impressive projects such as co-writing and starring in “The King Of Staten Island” and co-writing and starring in “Bupkis,” according to Deadline. He has chosen to end his “SNL” career on a high note.

The show was credited as being the most watched entertainment program on television among viewers between 18-49 years old, according to Variety. (RELATED: The Latest Pete Davidson, Kim K Drama Is Complete Bullsh*t)

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, more leaving ‘SNL’: reports https://t.co/qN3yodmXii pic.twitter.com/vqSzKPPgTH — New York Post (@nypost) May 20, 2022

Davidson was notably absent from several episodes of the show this past season, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, McKinnon and Bryant had both previously discussed their departure, which was reported on and confirmed by Variety.

“Saturday Night Live” has recently featured a series of fresh-faced actors that will be taking the reigns through this transition. Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Chris Redd and Yang are among the newest cast mates to join the team, the outlet noted.