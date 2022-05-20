Senior Prank Involving Post-It Notes Goes Completely Haywire

A group of students from Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas got canceled classes and caused thousands of dollars in damages after a senior prank went completely haywire Wednesday night.

The school-approved prank initially involved using post-it notes to decorate around the school while the students were supervised by faculty members Wednesday night, according to FOX4News. The prank soon escalated into acts of vandalism resulting in canceled classes for the remainder of the week, the report continued.

“A small group of students from Memorial High School was approved to use Post-it notes on the walls to decorate and place messages around the campus as part of their senior prank last night. Staff members were on-site to monitor students, but the situation devolved rapidly, and the Frisco Police and Fire Departments became involved. Students vandalized the campus to a point that classes are not able to be held at MHS for the remainder of the week,” Memorial school officials said in a letter to parents.

Classes are canceled at Frisco’s Memorial High School today and tomorrow because of a senior prank that caused thousands in damage. The district is working with police to identify the students involved. They could face possible criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/WrEjDompID — Hanna Battah (@HannaBattahFox4) May 19, 2022

Videos posted to social media show clouds of smoke and walls covered in paint and post-it notes.

While no one was injured during the incident, Frisco Independent School District announced the damage resulted in thousands of dollars and those responsible will cover the bill, according to FoxNews. Frisco ISD also told parents they are working with police to identify students involved which may result in filing criminal charges, Fox4 reported.

“Damage is estimated in the thousands of dollars and includes paint on the walls, destruction of furniture, discharged fire extinguishers throughout campus and more. Every surface on the 300,000 sq. ft. campus must be cleaned, including the walls, ceilings and floors. Frisco ISD will hold the students responsible for costs associated with the clean up,” school officials said. (RELATED: ‘Reprehensible’: Washington University Fires Back After Student Desecrates 9/11 Memorial).

“These two days were going to be our last days to say goodbyes to people we may never see again, say goodbye to our teachers that we care for so much,” a senior student told NBCDFW. “It’s the whole class that had it ruined just because of a few kids that decided to vandalize the school.”

Despite classes being canceled, the school still plans to hold graduation ceremonies Friday night, Fox4 reported.