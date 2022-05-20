‘Sub-Zero Interest’: Gavin Newsom Says He Doesn’t Want To Run For President, Backs Kamala Harris Instead

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has “sub-zero interest” in running for president in 2024, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday.

After surviving a recall attempt last September, Newsom, who’s currently running for a second term in California, reportedly told the San Francisco Chronicle he had virtually no interest running for president in 2024 and said the idea wasn’t on his radar, the outlet reported.

“Yeah, I mean, I have sub-zero interest,” Newsom said. “It’s not even on my radar.” (RELATED: LAVERTY: Democrats Are Stuck With Biden In 2024)

The Golden State governor reportedly went on to speculate that Vice President Kamala Harris, who campaigned with Newsom during the recall election, should be the next Democratic front-runner after President Joe Biden.

“I’m hopeful that she’s the next president of the United States,” he said, according to the Chronicle.

Newsom’s approval ratings have dropped significantly in recent polling. The governor went from a 57% job approval rating among likely California voters in February to 50% approval in March, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

The vice president’s current approval rating stands at 39.4%, according to the latest FiveThirtyEight poll.