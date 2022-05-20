Watch The Incredibly Sinister Trailer For Jessica Chastain’s New Movie ‘The Forgiven’

Jessica Chastain’s new movie “The Forgiven” looks incredibly dark.

The plot of the film with Chastain and Ralph Fiennes, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, “While driving to a party at a grand villa, a wealthy couple on the verge of divorce accidentally hit and kill a young Moroccan man who was selling fossils on the roadside.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While that doesn’t sound overly sinister, the trailer paints a very ominous picture of what fans can expect. Give it a watch below.

What do we all think of the preview for “The Forgiven”? I can only speak for myself, but I thought it was incredibly unsettling, and that’s putting it lightly.

Just watching it made me very uneasy. It looks like it’s going to be a film that requires hours of great comedy to cleanse yourself of.

“The Forgiven” starring Jessica Chastain and Ralph Fiennes will premiere at Tribeca Film Festival this year. pic.twitter.com/CojJDBOBuv — best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) April 19, 2022

Furthermore, Fiennes and Jessica Chastain are both elite talents in the acting game. They have both been involved in some outstanding projects, and they’re now joining forces.

Seriously, if you haven’t seen some of Chastain’s other work, I can’t recommend it enough. “Lawless” and “Molly’s Game” are both films that jump to mind.

For those of you interested, you can catch “The Forgiven” starting July 1!