Kevin Costner Says ‘Yellowstone’ Is ‘Going’ In ‘The Right Direction’

Kevin Costner is very happy with where “Yellowstone” is going.

The fifth season of the hit show will premiere November 13 on the Paramount Network, and millions of fans around the globe are fired up to see what we get. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

Well, Costner gave fans some quick thoughts on what’s coming, and it sounds like we’re in for a great time.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Get Huge News About Season 5 Starting https://t.co/VlUouVZ4BN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 16, 2022

“I feel like we’re going the right direction. It’s not so easy to catch a high point. It’s not so easy to stay there. And I think the writing is really staying at a level that’s important,” Costner told Us Weekly at the Paramount Upfronts when talking about season five.

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Gets An Official Release Date, And Fans Won’t Be Happy https://t.co/X5DhNeOgbs — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 18, 2022

This is music to my ears. I’ve already made it clear I’m not pumped about having to wait until November to get the start of season five, but I’m willing to wait if the quality is off the charts.

Life is always a little give and take. If we have to wait until November, the new episodes better be damn good.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Judging from what Costner told Us Weekly, I think it’s safe to say that we’re in for an awesome ride, and I truly can’t wait to see what we get.

Ever since “Yellowstone” premiered on the Paramount Network, it’s been one of the best shows ever made. Now, we’re gearing up for a fifth season.

I can’t be the only one ready to run through a wall, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them! I can’t wait for season five to get here.