The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Will Air On The Paramount Network

The upcoming “Yellowstone” spinoff “6666” has been hit with a huge update.

Instead of airing exclusively on Paramount+ as initially planned, the spinoff focused on the ranch Jimmy spent time on in season four will air on the Paramount Network, according to Variety. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Finale Shocks Fans With Major Death)

The plot of the highly-anticipated series is as follows, according to the same Variety report:

Founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas, no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 has inspired a new scripted series where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing. The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made.

I’m very excited to see what we get with “6666” whenever it finally comes out. Jimmy spent a ton of time there in season four, and it was an interesting dynamic.

Given his storyline’s ending in season four, it’s clear that we won’t be seeing much of him outside of “6666,” and I’m okay with it.

In my mind, Jimmy’s entire purpose in “Yellowstone” was to be a vessel the audience could be educated through. He was very green on the ranch and needed to learn everything.

He was a way for the audience to be educated on the ins and outs of the lifestyle, and after four seasons in, there’s no need for him on the Dutton ranch.

That’s why he’s headed back to the 6666, and I can’t wait to see what we get.

Make sure to always check back for the latest updates on “Yellowstone” and all of Taylor Sheridan’s other projects as we have them!