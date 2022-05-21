Russian Truck In Ukraine Gets Blown To Bits In Incredible Viral Video

The Ukrainians continue to hit back against Russia.

In a video tweeted by Rob Lee, a Russian Ural-4320 truck got absolutely obliterated by a Ukrainian strike, and the video is absolutely awesome.

Give it a watch below. It will probably be the craziest video you see all day.

Video of a Ukrainian ATGM strike on a Russian Ural-4320 truck in Rubizhne.https://t.co/VeUfy5FUme pic.twitter.com/9v4tIj5GNc — Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 20, 2022

Will it ever get old watching the Ukrainians bombing the hell out of Russian targets on the ground? I think we all know the answer to that question, and the answer is no.

Russia rolled troops over the border, and Ukraine has done everything possible to fight back.

I have no idea how this war is going to end, but I do know that it’s been incredibly inspiring watching the good people of Ukraine fight like dogs to repel the invaders.

It’s “Red Dawn” for real in the streets of Ukraine, and it certainly looks like Putin bit off a bit more than he could chew.

Let’s hope the Russians continue to meet fierce resistance, and make sure to keep checking back for the latest videos as we have them.