Arch Manning Will Take Official Visits To Georgia, Texas And Alabama

Arch Manning has locked in some official visits.

The phenom quarterback will take official visits to Georgia, Texas and Alabama in the month of June, according to On3. It’s believed that Texas is a slight favorite to land Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We really are nearing a decision on what Arch Manning will do when it comes to playing college football. Three schools appear to have separated from the pack, and all of them come with big upsides.

Personally, I think it would be awesome to watch Arch Manning play for Texas. The Longhorns haven’t been relevant for a long time, and Arch could change that.

If he brought Texas back to the top of college football, he would go down as an absolute legend.

Of course, he could just go to Tuscaloosa to play for Nick Saban and win a bunch of national titles. It’d be like Luke Skywalker teaming up with Darth Vader and just for the chaos, I’d also love to see that.

No matter where Arch lands, his commitment decision will send shockwaves through the world of college football!